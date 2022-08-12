Key Square Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 86,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,194,000. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 2.5% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,677 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,008 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $3,505,827. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 299,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009,938. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

