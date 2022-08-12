Key Square Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Key Square Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,441 shares during the period. Vontier accounts for approximately 5.0% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Key Square Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Vontier worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Vontier during the first quarter valued at $9,483,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Vontier by 38.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vontier by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 399,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Vontier by 5.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE:VNT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,280. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Vontier’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VNT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vontier to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

