Key Square Capital Management LLC Sells 196,568 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Key Square Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 196,568 shares during the period. Antero Resources comprises approximately 3.9% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 32,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 27,557.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 114,086 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 118,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,761. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AR. Scotiabank began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,041,701 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,152 over the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.