Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

Key Tronic Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.09. 5,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. Key Tronic has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Key Tronic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.