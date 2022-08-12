Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.
Key Tronic Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.09. 5,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. Key Tronic has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Key Tronic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
Featured Articles
