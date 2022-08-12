KeyCorp Raises Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $12.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company cut Marqeta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marqeta from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 227,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377,514. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 11.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 48.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

