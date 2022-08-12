KeyCorp Weighs in on Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Acushnet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Acushnet’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.89 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. Acushnet has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $57.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 153.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

