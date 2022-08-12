KeyCorp Weighs in on The Wendy’s Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WEN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. OTR Global reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

WEN stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,516,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Wendy’s by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

