Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KMMPF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

KMMPF traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 1,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $18.62.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

