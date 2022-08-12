KIMCHI.finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $59.00 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $95,154.27 and $59.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,195.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00038113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00127869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00066462 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

KIMCHI is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance.

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.