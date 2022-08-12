Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Increased to C$215.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KXSCF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.67.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded down $3.40 on Thursday, hitting $129.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 723. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $180.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average of $116.11.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

