Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Raised to C$235.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.67.
Kinaxis Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of KXSCF stock traded down $3.40 on Thursday, reaching $129.65. 1,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723. Kinaxis has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $180.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.11.
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
