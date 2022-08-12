Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded by UBS Group

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KGFHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 245 ($2.96) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

