Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives C$9.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at C$4.50 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.92 and a 1 year high of C$8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.08.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$182,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$560,798.30. In related news, Director Glenn Antony Ives bought 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,052.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at C$304,684.80. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$182,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$560,798.30.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

