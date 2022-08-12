Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -186.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

