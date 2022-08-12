Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.60% from the company’s current price.

KEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

KEC stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.11. 8,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,731. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 52 week low of C$11.09 and a 52 week high of C$18.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$666.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84.

Kiwetinohk Energy ( TSE:KEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$132.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 4.7899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Kendall Whelen acquired 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,492.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$518,088.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

