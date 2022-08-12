Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KECGet Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.60% from the company’s current price.

KEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance

KEC stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.11. 8,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,731. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 52 week low of C$11.09 and a 52 week high of C$18.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$666.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KECGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$132.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 4.7899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Kendall Whelen acquired 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,492.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$518,088.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

