Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at Cormark

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.60% from the company’s current price.
Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.11. 8,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,731. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$666.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72. Kiwetinohk Energy has a one year low of C$11.09 and a one year high of C$18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kiwetinohk Energy news, Director John Kendall Whelen purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,492.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$518,088.
About Kiwetinohk Energy
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.
