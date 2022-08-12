Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at Cormark

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.11. 8,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,731. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$666.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72. Kiwetinohk Energy has a one year low of C$11.09 and a one year high of C$18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87.

Kiwetinohk Energy ( TSE:KEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$132.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 4.7899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kiwetinohk Energy news, Director John Kendall Whelen purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,492.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$518,088.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

