KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Brian Lorig Sells 255 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Lorig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of KLA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of KLA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21.

On Friday, July 29th, Brian Lorig sold 29 shares of KLA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $10,875.00.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC traded up $8.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.14. 52,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,504. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in KLA by 53,951.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in KLA by 128.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,296,000 after purchasing an additional 517,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 297.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,887,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

