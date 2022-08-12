Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Up 47.5% in July

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

KNCAY opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Konica Minolta has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Konica Minolta will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

