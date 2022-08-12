Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.46

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and traded as low as $3.19. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 398,333 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.60 ($3.67) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €4.40 ($4.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.76.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 3.65%.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.