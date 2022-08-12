KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Cowen

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Cowen from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 232.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KORE Group to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

KORE Group Stock Performance

Shares of KORE Group stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. KORE Group has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42.

Institutional Trading of KORE Group

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.47 million. On average, analysts predict that KORE Group will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in KORE Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KORE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

