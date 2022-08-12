KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KORE. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get KORE Group alerts:

KORE Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KORE stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. KORE Group has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORE Group

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that KORE Group will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in KORE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KORE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in KORE Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About KORE Group

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.