Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Shares Up 2.3%

Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2 – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 1,309,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,190,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Several research firms recently commented on KP2. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kore Potash in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 3 ($0.04) target price on shares of Kore Potash in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £40.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.20.

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. The company focuses on its 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

