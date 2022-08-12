Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,690 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,993. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.98.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

