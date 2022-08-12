Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kornit Digital Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $35.51 on Friday. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $181.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 733,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,645,000 after buying an additional 286,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3,667.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,988,000 after buying an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 708,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,620,000 after buying an additional 231,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 751,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,154,000 after buying an additional 139,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kornit Digital Company Profile

KRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

