KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the July 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
KOSÉ Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of KSRYY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. KOSÉ has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $26.72.
KOSÉ Company Profile
KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers cleansing, facial wash, toner, emulsion, cream, gel/serum, pack mask, lip care, and massage products. The company also provides sunscreen, fragrance, makeup goods, hair products, beauty supplements, and other cosmetics.
