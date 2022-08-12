KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the July 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of KSRYY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. KOSÉ has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $26.72.

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers cleansing, facial wash, toner, emulsion, cream, gel/serum, pack mask, lip care, and massage products. The company also provides sunscreen, fragrance, makeup goods, hair products, beauty supplements, and other cosmetics.

