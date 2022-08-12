KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

KP Tissue Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:KPT opened at C$10.88 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of C$10.01 and a 12-month high of C$12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.70.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$398.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$408.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KPT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

