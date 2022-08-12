KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KP Tissue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.40.

Shares of TSE:KPT traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.80. 3,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,415. The firm has a market cap of C$107.25 million and a PE ratio of 98.18. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$10.01 and a 12 month high of C$12.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.70.

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$398.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$408.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

