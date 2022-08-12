KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KP Tissue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.40.
KP Tissue Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSE:KPT traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.80. 3,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,415. The firm has a market cap of C$107.25 million and a PE ratio of 98.18. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$10.01 and a 12 month high of C$12.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.70.
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
