KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Up 3.4% This Week

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $2.96 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for about $10.57 or 0.00044341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

