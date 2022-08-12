L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Down 100.0% in July

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 744,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 796,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

AIQUY stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIQUY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on L’Air Liquide from €168.18 ($171.61) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €138.18 ($141.00) to €145.45 ($148.42) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Further Reading

