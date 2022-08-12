Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $32,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $497.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.59. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.