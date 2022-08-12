Lambda (LAMB) Market Capitalization Tops $3.02 Million

Lambda (LAMB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Lambda has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $3.02 million and $561,711.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,044.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00038352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00127523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00066649 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lambda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.