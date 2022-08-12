Lanceria (LANC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,049.00

Lanceria (LANC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Lanceria has a total market cap of $644,186.40 and $6,049.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lanceria has traded down 72.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014960 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00038767 BTC.
About Lanceria
Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.
Buying and Selling Lanceria
