Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.18.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

LB stock opened at C$42.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 29.54. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$36.54 and a twelve month high of C$45.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.06.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.3000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.48%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

