LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LCII. StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

NYSE LCII opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.32 and a one year high of $163.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

