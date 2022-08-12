Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LFLY. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Leafly in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Leafly Price Performance

LFLY opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02. Leafly has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $11.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leafly

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Leafly will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Leafly during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Leafly during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leafly during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leafly during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Leafly during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leafly

(Get Rating)

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Further Reading

