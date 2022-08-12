Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 365 ($4.41) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 325 ($3.93).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LGEN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Legal & General Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.59) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 343.17 ($4.15).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 281.50 ($3.40) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 251.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 261.21. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 225.49 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74). The firm has a market cap of £16.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.52.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.44 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.00%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman acquired 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £1,665.37 ($2,012.29). In other news, insider John Kingman bought 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £1,665.37 ($2,012.29). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £2,228.82 ($2,693.11). Insiders acquired a total of 22,667 shares of company stock worth $5,853,633 in the last ninety days.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.