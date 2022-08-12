LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $163.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.
LegalZoom.com Stock Up 21.9 %
NASDAQ LZ traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 57,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,588. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.
About LegalZoom.com
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
