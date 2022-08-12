Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Up 17.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

