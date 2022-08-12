Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Cut to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Down 1.1 %

LESL opened at $15.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.