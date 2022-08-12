Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Lowered to $18.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group cut Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.22.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $15.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

