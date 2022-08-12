Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 627 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,139 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $465,540,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,276 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $593,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,260,146 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $377,961,000 after purchasing an additional 618,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $68.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

