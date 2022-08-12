Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

