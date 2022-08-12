Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.71 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

