Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,298.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,499 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.96. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

