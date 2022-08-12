Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.62.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $661.50 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $500.08 and a twelve month high of $686.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.99.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

