Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 658,125 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 122,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 257,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

