Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.96 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

