Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) PT Lowered to $11.00 at DA Davidson

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of LCUT opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $208.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.19). Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,299 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 104,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.