Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LNW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.
Light & Wonder Stock Up 2.2 %
LNW traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.28. 9,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.44. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $90.20.
Light & Wonder Company Profile
Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.
Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.