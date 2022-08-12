Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01), reports. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. Lightning eMotors had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 315.67%. Lightning eMotors updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lightning eMotors Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ZEV opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $282.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.71. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZEV. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Insider Activity at Lightning eMotors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightning eMotors

In other Lightning eMotors news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 29,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $103,646.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,140,989 shares in the company, valued at $38,882,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lightning eMotors by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Lightning eMotors by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 937,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 653,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,966,000. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

